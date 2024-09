Whether it was last season’s triumph in the Old Trafford sun, their opening day victory against Southampton, or Zaha’s leadership in this most fitting of clashes, Palace appeared driven and determined to make their mark in M16.

Roy Hodgon's side looked alert from the off, and with Jeffrey Schlupp showing his strength along the left-wing, his counterpart on the right, Andros Townsend, surged towards the back post astutely. Schlupp needed no second chance to find him, playing a ball across the box for the south Londoners’ No.10 to confidently fire home and stun the United backline.

The second 45 began exactly as the first ended, with Jordan Ayew denied by David De Gea - and also as the first began: with Palace playing in the ascendancy. Openings fell to Townsend and Schlupp, but the visitors were only able to threaten with a series of half-chances.

Then, out of nowhere, VAR halted play, encouraged Martin Atkinson to his monitor and handed Palace a surprise penalty for handball.

But with De Gea penalised for stepping off his line, responsibility passed from Ayew to Zaha - the captain filling his role with aplomb - and naturally the Ivorian fired home against his one-time side.