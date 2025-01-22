At the time, Palace were firmly in the midst relegation battle and with Tottenham comfortably in the top-half of the Premier League, most were expecting a tough afternoon for the hosts.

With the likes of Ledley King, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane in the opposition team, Iain Dowie's Eagles would have to be at their best to get a result.

What followed was a remarkable performance - Palace managing to blow away the January blues in the space of just 13 second-half minutes.

Tottenham had dominated the opening 45, but Eagles goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly stood firm, making excellent saves from Reto Ziegler and Dean Marney.