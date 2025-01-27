The 19-year-old had been out of action with a hamstring issue, playing his last game for County in mid-September, coincidentally also against the Bluebirds.

But Ozoh returned from the bench with four minutes to play in Wales, replacing Kenzo Goudmijn to make his long awaited return. It was a big positive from an otherwise tough afternoon for Derby, who fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Jesurun Rak-Saky is also working his way back to full fitness, returning for Sheffield United as the second-tier high-flyers hosted Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Friday night.