This weekend (Friday, 8th & Saturday, 9th)

Oliver Glasner’s pre-Fulham press conference will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV on Friday afternoon (13:30 GMT), so make sure you tune in to hear all the latest updates on the team, training and everything else around the club.

The press conference is, of course, leading up to the game against Fulham at Selhurst (15:00 GMT) on Saturday and if you’re not able to make it to the ground you can listen to the game LIVE on Palace TV+, with audio commentary provided by BBC Radio London.

A precursor to the first-team clash against Fulham is the Under-18s’ game against West Bromwich Albion at 11:00 GMT. Coached by former Palace man Rob Quinn, the young Eagles will be looking to return to winning ways against the Baggies.

Three big LIVE broadcasts this weekend could all be yours for as little as £3.49/week, with more savings to be had on a monthly or yearly pass - click HERE to choose a Palace TV subscription for you!