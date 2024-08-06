Midfielder David Ozoh has already featured in four games for the Rams since joining on loan just under two weeks ago and has impressed manager Paul Warne.

After an initial substitute appearance against Chesterfield, he started the next three games against Shrewsbury and Barnsley, before scoring his first goal for Derby against Real Valladolid.

Ozoh found himself in the right place at the right time as the ball fell to him from a corner, and he made no mistake to finish from close range.

Watch Ozoh’s goal in the video below!