England - with Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson - are preparing to take on Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, with Germany having become a festival of football over the last few weeks.

It was the same in 2006, as Germany hosted for the first time as a unified nation, and England failed to end 40 years of hurt by going out to Portugal on penalties. Same old story.

Australia, on the other hand, were defying expectations. They had started well, beating Japan in the opening game thanks to a Tim Cahill late double.

Having played a crucial role in Australia’s qualification, playing both legs of the qualifier against Uruguay, Popovic was now ready to step out onto the biggest stage.

As World Cup debuts go, it doesn’t get much tougher than taking on the greatest team of them all, five-time winners Brazil.

His starting role made him just the second Palace player to feature at a World Cup, after Gregg Berhalter for the United States four years earlier in South Korea.

At the Allianz Arena Brazil walked out in their traditional yellow shirts and blue shorts with a line-up packed full of legends: Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Kaka, Ronaldinho and, perhaps the greatest of them all, Ronaldo.

Australia held out until half-time, with Popovic unfortunate to be withdrawn through injury. All he could do was watch as Brazil scored twice after the break to register all three points.

The Socceroos earned a draw in the final group game against Croatia to qualify for the knockouts, where they controversially lost to future champions Italy with the final kick of the game, after a hugely subjective penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

With England having already enjoyed their fare share of late drama, let's hope for something more like smooth sailing on Saturday...

Happy birthday Tony, from everyone at Crystal Palace!