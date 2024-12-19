In the space of just a few weeks covering Christmas and into the New Year, Gameweeks 17, 18, 19 and 20 will all take place, with the squad selection deadline for the first being Saturday, 21 December at 11:00 GMT.

Having four rounds in such close proximity could impact your Fantasy Premier League season. Here are some of our favourite Palace picks to bolster your side over the busy run - and potentially get you flying up the office mini-league table.

Will Hughes (£4.9m) - The Palace playmaker is something of an underrated quantity, selected by 0.1% of players. Yet as his excellent displays against Manchester City and Brighton have shown, he is a player currently at the top of his game.

Against defending champions City Hughes produced two assists, worth six points alone, with the midfielder's average form rating currently standing at 4.0.

GW17 sees Palace welcome another title contender to Selhurst Park in the form of Arsenal. Could Hughes again be pulling the strings in the middle of the park, landing FPL managers another solid points return?