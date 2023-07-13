Palace USA: Lasso, Lowe and lighting up Detroit

Roy Hodgson’s men head to Chicago and Detroit to face Millonarios and Sevilla respectively, and are expected to be backed by a strong contingent on both occasion. You can find out more about both games and purchase tickets by clicking HERE.

“It’s a good time – Palace are on the big stage,” says Richard Bamber of Colorado Palace, a British expat whose dedication to the Eagles has not diminished since his move 13 years ago.

“There is a lot of football on TV, access to the game is better than in UK. Palace just need to keep building. We’re hoping [during the tour] that we can cement some fandoms – people will watch Palace a bit and will move along a bit in their fandom.”