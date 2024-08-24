Tomas Souček and Jarrod Bowen’s quickfire goals for the visitors midway through the second-half saw the visitors take all three points from Selhurst Park, despite Palace having some good chances themselves – particularly in the first 45 minutes.

Richards said: “It’s disappointing. I think we created some good chances and, of course, definitely the first [West Ham goal] was unlucky. I think the second one we kind of got caught out a little bit, but it's just kind of how the cookie's crumbling right now.

“I think they made the right subs at the right time, but, again, that's no excuse. We're fit enough, we have quality enough to have stopped the two goals. I think it was just a bit unlucky, but their subs did come on and make a difference.

“I think the last two weeks have been harsh lessons, but, you know, it's a long season, it's early on in the season, so we have to turn it around.”

On his team’s first-half chances, Richards reflected: “[A goal would] give us confidence. It gives us momentum after we score, especially in a game like this where it's kind of back and forth, so I think if we would have got a goal it would have completely changed the game.

“We have a game coming up on Tuesday [against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup], so a quick analysis of this, learn what we can from this, and we just keep going forward.”