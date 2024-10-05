The manager has made two changes to his starting XI, with Chalobah starting alongside Marc Guéhi and Maxence Lacroix at the back, with Jefferson Lerma moving into midfield; Daichi Kamada drops to the bench.

In attack, Sarr starts for the first time alongside Ebere Eze and Eddie Nketiah, with Jean-Philippe Mateta among the substitutes.

There are opportunities in the matchday squad for two Academy prospects, with Franco Umeh and defender Caleb Kporha on the bench - find out more about Kporha HERE.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Lacroix, Guéhi, Chalobah, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Hughes, Schlupp, Kamada, Umeh, Mateta.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jota, Salah.

Subs: Jaros (GK), Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez.