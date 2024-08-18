Goals either side of half-time condemned Palace to defeat after a tight encounter at the Gtech.

“Obviously, we are disappointed with our result,” Kamada said after full-time.

“We had some good situations, but I think we conceded too easy in the game, so we need to be better in our defense next time.

“I think, of course, we need a little bit of luck, but I think we just keep growing. We just keep going.”

The new signing started the game, his first appearance in English football - and he hopes he can keep improving from here.

First of all, I'm very happy to make my debut in the Premier League,” Kamada said.

“I can be better, because I know what [the manager] wants to do. I can be better.

“I want to help the team.”