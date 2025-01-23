Here, Richard gives his thoughts on Romain Esse, Palace’s new signing from the Lions...

“He’s a really, really exciting talent”

I think he’s a really, really exciting talent – that’s the one thing you’d say about Romain Esse right from the get-go.

Millwall have, in recent years, probably struggled for goals, and that's been one of the things that's maybe impeded them getting to the play-offs, but in Esse, he was their outstanding attacking player at just 19 years of age.

He had been a mainstay of the side this season and was in the team from the start of the season. He's a player who has bundles of technical ability, and I think moving into the Premier League is going to suit him.

This season in particular, I would also say that it seems like, with some of the off-the-ball, defensive work that you have to do to be trusted, as he's got a bit older and he's matured a little bit and played more matches, he's developed that side of his game more as well.

Esse is a player who will get fans off their seats, that's for sure – I think he's an excellent signing for Palace.