Hosted at the Crystal Palace Academy, Eze put on a tournament, along with games and fun football-related activities for young people in and around south London to get involved.

It was done free of charge and led by The Eze Foundation - Ebere Eze’s charity. Describing what inspired him to create this to South London Press last season, he said: “I was once in exactly the same shoes as these kids, so celebrating grassroots football with them, with no costs to any players or teams, was a special feeling.”

