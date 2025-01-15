Fresh off the back of scoring the winner for the side against Stockport County in the FA Cup, the midfielder shared his thoughts ahead of the return to Premier League action against Leicester City.

“I would say I'm probably not satisfied with the position we’re in,” the No. 10 reflected on the table at this stage.

“I feel like we've got so much more talent here, and sometimes we’ve been unlucky, sometimes we’ve been unfortunate, but we're in the position that we're in - and we're doing everything that we can to get it right and get on the right trajectory now.

“We've got the right mindset, we've got the right balance I feel, and we’re on our way to doing something special.”