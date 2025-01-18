After a gritty first-half where the two teams cancelled one another out, Palace impressed again in the second-half, Jean-Philippe Mateta getting both goals as the South Londoners enjoyed their first back-to-back Premier League wins of the season.

Nketiah certainly made his mark on the match after coming on in the 78th minute, forcing Lukasz Fabiański into a one-on-one save within seconds, before then being felled by the Polish ‘keeper to allow Mateta to seal the result from the penalty spot.

The Palace No. 9 told Premier League Productions: “It was a really good win. It’s a tough place to come but the boys put in a really good performance. It’s always nice to win, 2-0 as well.

“We played really well in the first-half I would say, it was just about that line, that final bit of quality in the final third – making that last pass, making that last movement and finish.

“JP got us off to a good start [early in the second-half], so I think the team grew in confidence, and all the boys that came on did well and made a good impact.

“I think we’re reaping the rewards for all the hard work we’ve put in all throughout the season.

“We’re not happy with where we are. We want to keep pushing and climbing up the table, and it takes performances like today, and results like today, to do so.”