Speaking exclusively to cpfc.co.uk, Esse – who has joined the club on a five-and-half-year deal from Millwall – says a pair of Barcelona tricksters were his favourite players to watch growing up.

The 19-year-old explained: “Growing up, I used to watch a lot of players, like Eden Hazard, Riyad Mahrez, Angel di Maria… all the best players best at creating chances, and being creative.

“I used to love watching Ronaldinho for his skills – and for the entertainment he provided.

“He got fans off their feet, and I like doing the same thing. Also, as well as his goals and assists, he worked really hard for the team, which is important.

“Lionel Messi, too, could do stuff on the pitch that not many other people could do. I used to idolise him.

"I tried to take some of their bits and add them to my game – they’re the players I admire.”