The England international’s stunning 53rd-minute curler capped an improved second-half display from his side, as the Eagles battled their way to a fully deserved draw at a ground which has traditionally proven tricky for the club.

“I think we did well – we put in a shift,” Eze told Premier League Productions.

“We knew it was going to be difficult because they’re a good team – they’ve got loads of talent in the team – but we knew what we needed to do. Getting a point, we deserved it.

“When you play in games like that, you need everybody putting in a shift, working hard and giving that extra 10 percent. I think we did that today, and getting a point is something to build on for sure.”

Stamford Bridge was encompassed in stifling heat throughout and a physical contest was disrupted with breaks in play due to injuries, with Eze admitting the conditions of the game were challenging.

“Yeah, it was bad!” he said. “It’s difficult to play in heat like that, but it’s same for us, same for them, so we know we’ve just got to keep going, work hard, and we did what we needed to do, which was the most important thing.”

As for his goal, Eze modestly reflected: “I think whenever I get the ball in that type of area I’m looking for how I can get the ball in the back of the net, whether it be an assist or shooting myself – and today it worked.”