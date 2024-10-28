Under pressure

Palace’s pressing against Tottenham was first class, with their 21 high turnovers the second-highest of any side in a single Premier League game this season.

The winning goal came from Palace winning the ball back by the corner flag after forcing Spurs into the error, and then finishing with aplomb.

After the Eagles overran some of the best teams in the country at the end of last season, what a sight it was to see the red and blue hassling, harrying and pouring forwards once again.