Oliver Glasner and his team will head down the south coast this weekend (Sunday, 15th December, 14:00 GMT) in good spirits, having put together a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, topped off with last Saturday's well-earned point against Manchester City.

Glasner has been putting his side through their paces despite the chilly wintery weather in South London, and took time to praise the group's work ethic in his pre-match managerial press conference on Friday.

"(The schedule) meant we could give the players some days off," he said. "Which is important after busy weeks and before busy weeks, because now we play on Sunday.

"Then we started with some really good training sessions this week and the players worked quite hard. We all feel ready for the five games in December and hopefully many games in January."

Check out our full gallery below!