An early goal from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson was enough for Iceland to edge out a much-changed England side from the one that won 3-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the week.

Only Marc Guéhi was among the three players that kept their places, while Eze, Adam Wharton and Dean Henderson were on the bench.

Guéhi played the full 90, while Eze came on in the 77th minute for Cole Palmer. Check out the gallery below of some of the best snaps of our Four Lions at Wembley before they head on the plane to Germany!