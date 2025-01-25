After an outstanding last week both on and off the pitch – with three wins in the space of seven days, plus the arrival of Romain Esse from Millwall – excitement is building towards Sunday's match against Brentford in SE25.

The Eagles have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League matches and have won four of their last five in all competitions – so will approach their next capital clash, for which limited tickets are still available, with confidence.

Check out the best photos from training this week below!