The Eagles will be bidding to reach the semi-finals of the competition little over 75 hours after recording a famous 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

But Glasner’s side – who will be without the suspended Daniel Muñoz, and for whom an assessment on Ebere Eze will be made on matchday – are raring to face the occasion, the manager has confirmed.

“We had the last week to rest and to prepare,” the manager explained. “[We had] some days to rest, some days to train, and then this week is just playing and recovery.

“Three games a week, once, shouldn't be a big problem. We also showed that it isn't a big problem for us, and that's why I will start with the best shape, in our opinion.

“We’ll play the best team. If there is no risk of an injury, the player will play. Or if a player says: ‘gaffer, I feel tired’, he will get a rest, but today nobody told me [this].

“It makes it easier [to have options]. I always like when the players are fit and are in good shape. We know and we could see it at Brighton. When we were struggling, bringing in fresh legs can help you. We can't win a game with 11 players. We always need the squad.

“Of course, it's the tightest schedule. There's Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, whereas Arsenal have had one day more. We need all of them.

“As I mentioned, Daniel Muñoz is out. Two or three weeks ago, we expected Adam Wharton being available, and he isn’t. It’s not that everybody is fit, but we have now more numbers.

“Joel Ward is back again. He had to rest against Brighton. Chris Richards wasn't in the squad because he became a father for the first time and had a well-deserved break, but now he's back with a big smile on his face when he's arriving every day! We have many players available and options. Everything is fine.”