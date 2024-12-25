Sarr has registered six goal involvements in his last six league outings, scoring three in Palace’s last two, and will be looking to add to that tally when the Eagles travel to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

“I think the most important thing is, first of all, he's fitter and when he arrived, he arrived very late, having no pre-season at Marseille,” Glasner told his pre-match press conference.

“Then he understands more and more this position, because we showed him always the space where he can show his strengths. He always played wide or as a striker, and in the beginning, I also told him quite often he was on the last line, he didn't find the space in the pocket, and then we showed him, and here when he received the ball, he had the open shape and could go face-to-face with the defender.

“Then it's his strengths and the finish, the 1-1 [goal against Arsenal], this is maybe confidence, but getting into these situations is what we showed him, and he's a great guy, he's listening, he's trying to improve, he's trying to work, and then you also can see what the player can add as a benefit.

“If he tries and tries and tries and working hard, he's running a lot, he's investing so much in every single game and then he gets the benefit and now he really deserves it, because he's playing well, he's always dangerous in scoring and assisting, so I'm really pleased.

“We’re talking about profiles, what we needed. We wanted to have pace, we wanted to have a player who can make runs in behind. We have to find players with most of the profile and then it's our job to teach them where they can show their skills, their talent in the best way for the team, and this is what we started from the first day. It's not that you show it for two weeks, and everything is working, so now it's getting better and better.”