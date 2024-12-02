The Eagles are heading into a busy festive fixture schedule which sees them compete in eight matches in the space of 35 days – a game just over every four days – and with the potential for more, should Palace advance in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

That run began with a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Selhurst Park on Saturday, and continues against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Tuesday.

With such limited time between the two matches, Glasner explained the focus of his isde’s preparations: “We linked our game with what we expect for the Ipswich game tomorrow.

“We linked what we did. We don't want to change our way of playing. We can't within three days.

“We had a longer meeting today [Monday], I think it was 25 minutes, and we told the players this is our tactical training. We have just two days between two games. The tactical training happened here in the meeting room.

“It was about showing them why we were that compact, very aggressive, very short distances between the units, very focused and sometimes [made] a really good switch in getting pressure on the ball and defending the box. In the same situation, why we created chances in possession against a deep block, against a higher block, when Newcastle pressed us high, because this will be the same tomorrow.

“Ipswich will press us high in some moments, but in some moments they will have a deeper block. So where are the spaces? There are some similarities between how they behave and Newcastle did, and this was the link.

“But I think Ipswich will do the same. As I mentioned quite often, it's not so difficult to win on the screen, but it's difficult to win on the pitch.”