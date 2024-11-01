Having explained that Ebere Eze, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma and Joel Ward would miss Saturday evening’s match at Molineux, the manager explained that this could, in turn, present opportunities for Palace’s successful Academy sides.

“We had 14 [players] at Villa and four from our Under-21s [on the bench], the manager explained. “I think it will be time also for our Under-21s to get some minutes here.

“Asher [Agbinone] got it at Nottingham. He did really well. And now we have Caleb Kporha. We have Justin Devenny – he was excellent in training. It's always a chance for other players to step up and show: ‘hey, you can count on me’.

“We all trust in them. Otherwise, we would go with 13, but we could see that they are able to help the team. We never can win with one player – never, no game.

“But we have a great togetherness. We have still a lot of quality. Maybe we have to adjust a little bit because Ebs [Eze] is more a player who wants to ball into his feet and go into the dribbling, so maybe we have now more direct plays because we have more runs in behind.

"Every player has his strengths, and we want to use it for winning a game.”

With regards to his squad composition, Glasner elaborated: “We decided that we don't need [as many as] 25 on-field players, because you don't need a new Academy building if they never get an opportunity to play. And if you have 25 and then you have seven injuries, you have still 18. And then how would they [the Academy players] get some minutes?

“On the other side, we didn't expect having that kind of injuries, but also, as I mentioned, Chris Richards should come back. Jeff Lerma should come back after the international break. Chadi Riad looks quite good that he comes back after the international break.

“This is part of football, and so we trust in our squad.”