The Eagles have acquitted themselves well against both Newcastle United and Ipswich Town in the last week, picking up a point last time out in SE25 before winning at Portman Road, and now welcome the reigning Premier League champions to South London.

Guéhi said ahead of the visit of City: “It's been a tough start to the season, but the team has found a way to gel together. There's been a lot of new players coming in and finding a way to settle into the way the manager wants us to play.

“I'm glad that we got the win [Tuesday night], which was an important win against a really good team. Hopefully now, we’re trying to build on those wins.”

After four consecutive Premier League titles, City’s recent difficulties have been well documented, but Guéhi warned: “I'm not too sure I believe in ‘playing teams at good times’.

“At the end of the day, you're still playing Manchester City: world-class players, the champions, going up against Pep Guardiola, one of the best managers in the world.

“There’s not a good time to play City, but we’ll go into it with confidence, off the back of our own performances, and see if we can get a result.

“I think as a player, as a team, you go into any game feeling confident. There's no point going into games not feeling confident and not believing that you can win.

“At the same time, like I said, we’re playing Manchester City, they're one of the best teams in the world, so you've definitely got to be mindful of that, for sure.”

With Guardiola’s influence on the Premier League evident, Guéhi was also full of praise for the start which manager Oliver Glasner has made in his first year at Crystal Palace.

“The manager is more like a teacher, to be honest,” Guéhi explained.

“He's someone that we’ve all learned a lot from, myself included – someone who tries to really involve the whole squad in the learning process of the way that he wants us to play, constantly asking us questions.

“He's definitely one of the best managers I've worked under, for sure. He and the staff have been amazing. You just want to do well for him because he has that trust for each and every one of us, and has that respect for each and every one of us.

"He's someone that we definitely look to as a leader, and we just want to do well for him.”

Match Details