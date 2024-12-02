On the result against Newcastle being a turning point…

You can ask me this after the Ipswich game, I don't know. I think it's not just the point, it's the performance overall that was really good, and we created chances.

Yes, it is, in some situations, a little bit of déja vu, having clear chances but missing them. At the end, us getting the reward is sometimes how you write books for movies, with Daniel Muñoz missing two big chances and scoring in stoppage time.

We think when we analyse our games, when we watch our games, that we improve, step by step – not in big steps, but step by step.

Also in our defensive compactness, again, allowing Newcastle zero shots from open play, it's just unbelievable – well done [to our defence]. But on the other hand, we are not really pleased or happy with the result.

Even if it was a lucky point at the end, with all the drama, it still feels like we should have taken three points, and this is the clear target and the clear goal for the game at Ipswich: to go there, perform on the same level, take the chances we will create, and go back with three points.