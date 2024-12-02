Glasner gave an update on the fitness of Ebere Eze, who recently returned from injury against Newcastle, and Adam Wharton, and looked ahead to Palace's trip to Suffolk...
Crystal Palace make the trip to Portman Road on Tuesday night, just three days after the last-gasp scenes at Selhurst Park against Newcastle. Here are all the key quotes from Oliver Glasner’s pre-match press conference, including an explanation of that celebration…
On the result against Newcastle being a turning point…
You can ask me this after the Ipswich game, I don't know. I think it's not just the point, it's the performance overall that was really good, and we created chances.
Yes, it is, in some situations, a little bit of déja vu, having clear chances but missing them. At the end, us getting the reward is sometimes how you write books for movies, with Daniel Muñoz missing two big chances and scoring in stoppage time.
We think when we analyse our games, when we watch our games, that we improve, step by step – not in big steps, but step by step.
Also in our defensive compactness, again, allowing Newcastle zero shots from open play, it's just unbelievable – well done [to our defence]. But on the other hand, we are not really pleased or happy with the result.
Even if it was a lucky point at the end, with all the drama, it still feels like we should have taken three points, and this is the clear target and the clear goal for the game at Ipswich: to go there, perform on the same level, take the chances we will create, and go back with three points.
On the game against Ipswich itself…
I don't think it's a six-pointer, but it's an important game. Every single game is important.
We could see with Ipswich: we watched their Man United game [a 1-1 draw], a little bit similar to our Newcastle game - and I think they should have won the game with the chances they had.
They won away at Tottenham Hotspur, they played very physical, very direct, with a lot of power, but we can turn it [on its head].
Ipswich will play against a team with the same amount of points like we have: ‘We have a home game, we want to take the three points.’ I think this is how they will enter the game and we will do the same. And then let's see what happens.
On Palace’s current form compared to last season…
Absolutely, it's what I said [it’s a drop off from last season]. We are not pleased with the points we have. But on the other side, I think we had some better performances than we had in the 13 games at the end of the season.
And also when we compare everything, when we won against Newcastle 2-0 at home at the end of the season, and the other 1-1 - I think we were closer to winning the game this time around than the other game.
But this is it, and this is what we have to work on to get the results, to get the points. And you can believe me, this is what we are working on.
I enjoy working with this group of players because they are such great guys and they always keep going, and I want them to get the reward for investing so much.
This is what happens during the game: sometimes I talk to my staff and I say ‘I can't believe it.’ ‘This is the next chance,’ ‘this is the next chance,’ but we are missing.
I don't know, when Newcastle had one [shot] in over 100 minutes in any game in the last, I don't know, I think in the last 10 years, maybe you don't find one.
And we did it, but at the end we have to be lucky that we get the points. Sometimes it's crazy what happens in football.
And we have to go through these crazy times and we will go through it. Of course we need more points. This is what we know and this is what we are going for.
On the celebrations against Newcastle and Daniel Muñoz’s equaliser...
Oh yes, it was crazy. It was a similar situation in Germany at [Eintracht] Frankfurt in the Europa League, we played away.
I think it was also [against] a team who got promoted. We had the lead 1-0, conceded the equaliser in the 91st minute after a corner, and then scored the game winner in the 94th minute.
It was the same sprint to the corner, but in Germany they are more open-minded because I didn't get a yellow card! So it was easier for me.
It was his [Muñoz's] first goal for Crystal Palace, but he also had the equaliser [to force] an own-goal at Brentford: he won the header back into the middle and he had many chances.
He's always there - at Aston Villa, when Jeffrey Schlupp had his finish and [Emiliano] Martinez made a big save onto the post, he had the second shot and he missed the goal, the target.
So he's so hard-working, he's such a great guy. I'm really pleased, especially for him, that he got this reward, and now has all the lights on him because he deserves it.
On managing the busy December schedule for the first time in his career…
We're prepared. Now, we're in the middle of these many games in December.
We prepared before, as I mentioned. We gave the players and the staff the first week off during the international break to recover and to be ready for this intense period of the season.
So eight games in December. The last one against Newcastle was the 30th of November, but eight until the 29th of December – and then we hope that we also qualify for the semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, which means two Carabao Cup games in January as well.
We're looking forward to it. It's also very positive that injured players are coming back and the amount of players who are available increases.
But now we play at Ipswich, then we play Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal. So number two, three and four on the table.
These are challenging months, but I mentioned it when I arrived here - if I would like to have it relaxing, I would be in Austrian and go skiing, but I want this challenge with my team, with Crystal Palace, and we feel well prepared.
Ipswich have a clear style of playing, so credit to their manager, Kieran McKenna. Very intense, high-pressing team.
Usually you don't have time on the ball and also in position. They try to build up short passes and then when they enter the opposite half, the final third, they go quite direct to the goal with crosses, numbers in the box and being very aggressive.
This is what we expected, but it's nothing completely unusual for a Premier League game. But yes, they’re doing really well.
Match Details
- Ipswich v Palace
- Premier League
- Tuesday, 3rd December, 19:30 GMT
- Portman Road
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+