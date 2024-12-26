Palace's five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end last time out as the Eagles were beaten by title-challenging Arsenal.

But Lerma and his teammates have an early opportunity to put that evening firmly behind them today, when taking on the Cherries on their own patch.

And despite a difficult result against the Gunners in the last game before Christmas, the Colombia international says the squad remain full of belief.

Lerma told Telemundo: “This season for us has not been easy [so far] due to all the things that have happened. Injuries and various issues have not given always allowed us to compete in the way the Premier League demands.

"Thankfully, we now have the majority of the whole squad active and we can develop and compete better - that is very positive for us for the future.

"We believe in ourselves, in our abilities. This is the Premier League, it [the table] is very variable and moving all the time.

"We were close to the bottom, now we have distanced ourselves a little. This is what the Premier League is, so you have to be prepared for each game."

Lerma spent five seasons at our Boxing Day opponents before joining Palace in 2023. And although the midfielder admits it will be nice to be back on familiar turf, he is fully focused on helping the Eagles secure three points.

"The truth is, it's always nice to go there. My stay at Bournemouth was very positive," he added. "But we have to concentrate and believe in ourselves."

Match Details