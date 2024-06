Injury saw him miss most of the end of the campaign, but his impact was undeniable. Now, he will hope to join up with the Colombia squad for the Copa America in the United States this summer, where he will take on Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica in the group stage.

Dean Henderson

Henderson had to be patient for his chance in the side, suffering injury on his debut at Old Trafford before returning to face Manchester City at the Etihad in a remarkable 2-2 draw, in which the Eagles came back from two goals down.

His form to end the campaign was exceptional, keeping four clean sheets in his last seven games in victories against Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa – and earning a nomination for Premier League Save of the Month for stopping Rodri’s shot against Man City.

He has made a return to the England squad for the European Championships this summer.