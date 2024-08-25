The Eagles will have the chance to bounce back to Saturday’s loss against West Ham United almost immediately, hosting Norwich City at Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday evening.

England international Guéhi told Palace TV: “I thought we had some good spells [against West Ham], but unfortunately in this league ‘good spells’ isn’t enough. We have a lot to learn – we’ll have to move on quick.

“That’s football. I don’t know if I can say we deserved to potentially win the game. The manager always says he doesn’t believe too much in coincidences – you have to earn those moments, so we have to push now, we have to try and lift our spirits, and just go again.

“It’s still early on in the season so [Tuesday] is a good chance to bounce back. We’re going to need a reaction, we’re going to need everyone to get a good result and move on into the next round.

“[The fans were] class as usual. We’re disappointed not to give them the win, but they’re always sticking by us right to the end, so thank you.”

On wearing the captain’s armband this season, Guéhi said: “It’s an honour. I’m happy, I’m glad, learning off Joel [Ward], Macca [James McArthur] that was here, Luka [Milivojevic], some really big names, big characters. I’m just glad to be leading the team out.”

Tickets for Palace's Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City on Tuesday, 27th August (20:00 BST) are on general sale here.