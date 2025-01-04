Cole Palmer had struck early for the visitors to give the Eagles a difficult start to the New Year. But once Palace got themselves into the contest, they heavily applied pressure on the Chelsea goal and created a series of chances either side of half-time.

Glasner's team were made to work for the all-important equaliser - but it eventually arrived eight minutes from the end of normal time, forward Jean-**Philippe Mateta bundling the ball home after unselfish work from Ebere Eze.

And Glasner pinpointed that spell of pressure before half-time as vitally important to eventually salvaging a draw.

“It was a difficult start to the game, told Palace TV. "And they deserved to take the lead in the first 30 minutes. We were too passive, we lost the ball too quickly, and then the pressure increased and increased, and we were punished.

"But at the end of the first-half, we started to move the ball quicker, play more in their half and created some finishing opportunities and set-plays.

"This kept alive the belief we could come back. And the second half was much better in the aggressivity, in the intensity, in and out of position, creating chances, and then at the end scoring a really nice goal.

"So, I was really pleased with the performance over 60 minutes today, and especially I'm pleased with the reaction after the difficult start."