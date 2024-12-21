Despite the disappointment of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Arsenal – Palace still go into the Christmas period full of confidence after putting together a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

This included last week’s stunning win at Brighton – the team producing arguably the result and performance of the season, so far.

And defender Lacroix believes the squad’s togetherness has proven a crucial factor in their recent run of form.

“Like the coach said, it was difficult for him to show everyone the strategy at the start of the season,” Lacroix told Premier League Productions. "Because everyone was not there when we started the season, but right now, everyone knows where we want to go.

“And we are also good friends, not only teammates, we are also friends [off the pitch]. So it's perfect.

“We have the quality to go high, to beat all of the teams in this league. And this is why we are also unbeaten at the moment, because we are together.”