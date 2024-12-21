Maxence Lacroix says the strong team spirit at Crystal Palace has him believing they can beat any team the Premier League has to offer - ahead of a visit from high-flying Arsenal.
Despite the disappointment of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Arsenal – Palace still go into the Christmas period full of confidence after putting together a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.
This included last week’s stunning win at Brighton – the team producing arguably the result and performance of the season, so far.
And defender Lacroix believes the squad’s togetherness has proven a crucial factor in their recent run of form.
“Like the coach said, it was difficult for him to show everyone the strategy at the start of the season,” Lacroix told Premier League Productions. "Because everyone was not there when we started the season, but right now, everyone knows where we want to go.
“And we are also good friends, not only teammates, we are also friends [off the pitch]. So it's perfect.
“We have the quality to go high, to beat all of the teams in this league. And this is why we are also unbeaten at the moment, because we are together.”
Palace can go into a second meeting with the Gunners in the space of four days knowing that this time they have home advantage.
And Lacroix believes a packed Selhurst Park, under the lights and full of festive cheer, will drive him and his teammates on to put in another big performance.
“I think, like have I said before, every time, it's not only 11 players on the pitch,” he added. “It's 12 because we have also the fans.
“And the fans are crazy, it feels like when we are in good shape, they are with us, and we are like one.
“And this is what I like. This is why I play football also, because they push us to do more, to run more. And this power they give us is a big quality to use.”
Lacroix has been instrumental in a solid defensive unit alongside both Trevoh Chalobah and skipper Marc Guehi over recent months. All three have also chipped in with goals along the way, Lacroix getting his first Palace goal against Manchester City this month.
And, since arriving from Wolfsburg last summer, the Frenchman has already formed a close bond with his fellow centre-backs. Their strong relationship off the pitch, according to Lacroix, helps the trio during the 90 minutes.
“It's a good relationship because we are like brothers. And when you are good off the pitch, on the pitch, it will be the same.
“This is why I think we have a good connection, I want to say. Of course, we have qualities. We have Trevoh who was playing for Chelsea. Marc’s playing in England [national team]. So, it's always easier to start with this type of player.
“When you know it's your brother [alongside you in the team] you want to do always more because it's different. I think when it's your brother, you want to protect him.
“You want to give more. And like with Marc, you want to be with him because he's a good guy. He's a top player, but he's also a top guy.
“It’s like a family, you know? And this is why this team is good and the people like this team, because we are like a family and everyone wants the best for one another.”
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Premier League
- Saturday, 21 December, 17:30 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+