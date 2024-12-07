"I'm happy for the team because I think we did well against such a good team. I think everyone knows we could win this game, but one point is good also."

Having led twice in South London, Lacroix says the players hoped they could go on to take all three points, but will take their momentum into a big few games coming up.

"I think the mood was so-so," he said of the dressing room after full-time. "We are happy with one point.

"I think for everyone it's the same. We could win this game, but next time we go to Brighton to win again.

"Everyone in the league knows Crystal Palace is hard to play against. So we're going to go to Brighton with this mentality to show we can do it. We're going to go there and come back with the three points."