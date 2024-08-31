Maxence Lacroix, Eddie Nketiah, Matt Turner and Trevoh Chalobah were four new faces sighted at Copers Cope Road for the very first time, with the quartet all having joined the club on Transfer Deadline Day.

Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference that none of the four would be involved in Sunday's match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, saying: "No new player will be available for Sunday, but we trust in all the players who are here.

"We have a competitive squad, and the win against Norwich was important for their self-confidence – we could see it in training. The players are smiling more, the mood went up, so this is what we now want to continue at Chelsea and before many go to their national teams again."

That spirit shone through in Saturday's session, bolstered by the new arrivals – and you can see the best of the images from their first session at Palace below!