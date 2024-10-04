The manager was addressing the media in his pre-match press conference – check out his key quotes below!
On facing Liverpool…
I think I'm one of the few managers who has a positive balance against Jürgen Klopp, because I just played once against him, and we had the win!
It was great win, but it's the past. I've had in my career great wins, but winning at Barcelona doesn't count tomorrow, winning at Anfield four or five months ago doesn't count tomorrow, so we have to be ready tomorrow, and we will be ready.
Liverpool are doing quite well. Fantastic players, new manager who is doing a fantastic job.