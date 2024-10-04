We will get our results. We have to play better over 95 or 100 minutes. This is what we know. We have parts in the game where we do it really well, but we have still parts where we don't do it well. And, for example, at Everton we lost it within 10 minutes, the game.

We have to be more consistent all over the entire game.

I have confidence in any single player in our squad and I think we can't listen to what the outside is thinking. We see them daily in the training, we see what fits together and I think it's really unfair to say one guy is responsible for a loss or for a win.

We didn't praise the guy who was the scorer when we won the game because it was always a teamwork, I mention it very often. We have to come back to the situation where the team is number one, team is first and this is what will bring us the success.

On keeping focus…

Never lose the focus. The two goals [at Everton] are after set plays and we had a very good focus on the set plays itself, we defended it very well, but in the second phase and the second balls we lost a little bit of focus and we got punished.