Glasner’s first-ever game in charge of the club was a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at Selhurst Park in February 2024, though he was present in the stands a match prior at Goodison Park where he witnessed a 1-1 draw.

Since then, over seven months later, Glasner has guided the side to an incredible end to the 2023/24 campaign, overcome a poor run of form and dealt with injuries and everything in between - learning a lot in the process.

“I’ve learned a lot about the club since the [first game at Goodison Park]. Their equaliser was after a corner in the 84th minute. You could see the atmosphere in the stadium, but then coming here [we were] a little bit close to relegation and didn’t know what really I have to expect.

“Then we started to work on and off the pitch, we had many meetings, talks, I found a great group of players, staff, owners and support from everybody and then it started to work.