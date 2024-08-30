“He always told me he's not pushing to leave Crystal Palace, and that's always for me the most important thing, that the players tell me that they like to play with us, that they like to play for Crystal Palace, that they like to play for the team here, and this Marc told me very often.

“But sometimes people tell and act the opposite way, but Marc told me and he acted in the same way, so he really showed his fantastic character again.”

Guéhi could be in the side to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Palace aiming to build on our League Cup victory over Norwich against a club which has completely transformed its squad in the last two seasons.

“Of course there's a lot of discussion about the amount of players, but regarding the talent, it's a fantastic squad,” Glasner said of Chelsea.