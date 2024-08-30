“I watched yesterday's game [against Servette] in the Europa League. They changed eight or nine players, but they're still fantastic players on the pitch, and it's clear what they were looking for: very talented players in offence, a lot of pace.
“It's unbelievable pace they have, and also in defence, a lot of power, with the new manager, clear structure, how we want to play, you see many short passes, building up in the 3-2, 5-3, 2-4-1. Very flexible, especially in the last game against the Wolves, very aggressive, very high-press.
“It will be a good challenge for us, and our mindset never changes, so we go to Stamford Bridge to take the win.”
Despite having a multitude of options to choose from, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side will play to an established blueprint, which Glasner says is a big help in preparing for the match.
“It's good that the manager has a clear idea of how he wants to play, so regardless of which player is playing, the idea is the same,” the manager explained.