"Now we're quite stable in defending set-plays. The last games we struggled a little bit in this area, so again it's an all-over-the-year process, and this is what we're talking about. We're trying to find solutions.

"The back three, it's their sixth or seventh game together. You have to get to know each other, how everybody's playing, what they need and how we want to play, and everything gets more settled.

"So it looks better. But also, to be honest, I think we need a better defending team performance than against Ipswich and Newcastle to control this brilliant City offence."

After Jean-Philippe Mateta revealed he had been talking to the goalkeeping coaches to try to hone his finishing abilities, Glasner emphasised that this was further indication of his character.