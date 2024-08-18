“It's disappointing, but every player gave his best today,” he told Palace TV. “This is what we always want. I think we played how we want to play.

“We created chances. We were dangerous in transition, in open play and in set plays. But, yes, we conceded two goals and then it's difficult to win. This was the message [to the players].

But, it's now to analyse, keep the head up and keep going. This was the message.”

Glasner admitted frustration at the result having dominated large periods of the match.

“Absolutely frustrating, [but] it's a defeat that I think it's our responsibility,” He said. “We don't look for excuses. We don't complain about decisions that were made today.

“At the end, it was we conceded two goals and we were not able to score more than one. It's difficult if you concede two goals to get a point or a win.

“With many things I could see today, I'm really pleased with it. We had good structure, but also some points we have to improve and a little bit more balance. We were too open for transition.

“We struggled with the pace they had in their offence and in the last ball in our attacking situations. We were a little bit sloppy, so we could have created more clear chances. This last ball, it was similar to the Nantes game.

“This is what we have to work on to get into the rhythm again. Keep it easy. Sometimes it's a little bit too complicated how we play.

“Then, in the second-half, we said: ‘OK, let's deliver the crosses’. We scored a goal. We had three or four great shots from the cutback. So, sometimes keep it easy. This is what we have to improve in the next games.”

Palace welcome West Ham United to Selhurst Park next weekend in the first match at home of the season, and Glasner says his players will be ready to hit back.

“Nobody wanted to lose, but sometimes you have to feel this,” he explained. “This disappointment and then to get this energy again.

“I think we forgot how it is to lose a game. It was many months ago, the end of the season, the off-season, the pre-season. It hurts today, but nothing will change how we prepare for a game, how we deal within the group.

“We have a great spirit and I'm very delighted how all the players accepted their role. We had some experienced players not in the squad today, because all players were fit and ready, and they wished everyone all the best.

“Today were tough decisions for players, being on the bench and not in the starting line-up. They had good performances when they entered the pitch. Even if they didn't get minutes, they always supported the team.

“This is how we will continue the next months.”