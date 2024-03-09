“It hurts, the draw hurts today because I think we deserved the win,” the manager said. “We did many things very well and we didn't decide the game where we could decide it, so we had a lot of opportunities.

“Luton is a team that always believes that they can score a goal and in this one situation we were too passive, we didn't have pressure on the ball. It didn't happen many times in the game but you know sometimes you have to feel the hurt that you can improve things and this is what we do.

“It hurts but I'm sure that in future games, if we have the same game, we would win it.”

Despite the result, Glasner saw plenty of positives for his side moving forwards in just the third game of his tenure.

“Yes, we are disappointed but I'm really full of hope and full of belief in this team that we will get our results and points in the future games,” he said. “I don't remember when we had so many opportunities to score and two times it was post [and] out and at the end it was post [and] in for Luton.

“Maybe we need this feeling although nobody wants to have it but for development sometimes you need this.

“All this let me look positive into the future because I see the players are listening, the players are willing and they are doing well so creating a lot of opportunities.

“We couldn't square off it and again we're disappointed about the result but I'm really pleased with the performance of the players.”