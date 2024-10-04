The manager was addressing the media in his pre-match press conference before taking on Liverpool at Selhurst Park tomorrow afternoon, with França set to be unavailable.

“Unfortunately he is injured again,” confirmed Glasner. “It’s his abductor groin. It is a tough situation for him especially and for us.

“I don’t expect that he plays many games for us in 2024. We don’t know exactly how long it takes but it will take several weeks.

“No one else is back, but no one else is out, so it is still the squad. Then let’s see what happens during the international break.”

Chalobah is yet to make his Palace debut after arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea over summer, but could make his bow in red and blue at Selhurst Park this weekend – with another key player nearing a return to fitness too.

“With Cheick Doucouré, it could be that he joins training in the second week of the international break,” Glasner said.

“[Chalobah] has had one more training week with us. Every training session is good for him to get to his best shape, and he has looked quite good this week.

“He is coming closer to start and it’s good for us that we get more options, so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”