Speaking to London News Online, the defender simply replied: “I want more wins!”

The defender made his 50th Crystal Palace appearance in the Eagles’ final game of 2024, against Southampton on Saturday, and helped his side finish on a high with three points at Selhurst Park.

Palace also start the New Year in SE25 when they host Chelsea this Saturday afternoon (15:00 GMT, 4th January) – with tickets available via our resale platform – and Richards is anticipating a tough test against the Premier League title contenders, but one he believes his team are equipped to handle.

“We know what Chelsea bring to the table,” he explained. “They’re a very electric, very exciting team to watch, and I know definitely a hard team to play against.

“We just need to bring the same mentality that we did against Southampton, and then hopefully get a clean sheet.

“We worked a lot the last week [before Southampton] or so on box defending and things like that, so we just figured it was a mentality problem. We worked on that the whole week, and so we weren't too worried about the crosses coming in at the very end [of that match].

“Our job as defenders is to hold the [opposition] team to as few shots and goals as possible. And if we can do that, it'll give our guys forward a bit more confidence to just put one in the back of the net.”