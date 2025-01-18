As manager Oliver Glasner revealed in his pre-match press conference, Jefferson Lerma is absent from the matchday squad with illness.

Daichi Kamada – who scored under Glasner on this ground in a 2021/22 UEFA Europa League semi-final win for Eintracht Frankfurt – comes in to replace him.

The Eagles are otherwise unchanged from the side which secured a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in midweek, thanks to second-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guéhi.

Palace are bidding to extend their club-record six Premier League away matches unbeaten this afternoon.

West Ham, meanwhile, also make one change, with defender Aaron Cresswell coming in for midweek goalscorer, and midfielder, Carlos Soler.

A change of shape is therefore anticipated under new manager Graham Potter, with the Hammers otherwise unchanged from the starting XI which saw off Fulham 3-2 here on Tuesday night.

West Ham United: Fabiański (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Rodríguez, Álvarez, Souček, Kudus, Paquetá.

Subs: Areola (GK), Coufal, Scarles, Casey, Orford, Irving, Luis Guilherme, Soler, Ings.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kamada, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Rodney, Devenny, Doucouré, Schlupp, Nketiah.