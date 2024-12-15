Oliver Glasner’s starting XI is unchanged from that which drew 2-2 draw with Manchester City last week, with the only changes on the bench, where Caleb Kporha and Asher Agbinone replace Joel Ward and Chris Richards.

Hughes – a summer 2021 arrival from Watford – hits a century of appearances for Palace at the Amex Stadium, having assisted both his side’s goals in last weekend’s impressive performance against the reigning Premier League champions.

Palace are seeking a first win in seven matches against their traditional rivals this afternoon, but go into the game off the back of a three-game unbeaten run on the road – our best such run since a five-away match stretch in March 2022.

Brighton make one change from their 2-2 draw against Leicester City as Yankuba Minteh replaces Evan Ferguson in attack.

Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Steele (GK), Igor, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Wieffer, Ferguson, McConville.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Doucouré, Devenny, Kamada, Schlupp, Agbinone, Nketiah.