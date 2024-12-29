Having picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Bournemouth on Thursday, Marc Guéhi is suspended for the Eagles’ final fixture of 2024, with Chris Richards coming in to replace him in defence.

Will Hughes, who came off early in the second-half of that fixture, starts, and takes on the Palace captain’s armband for the first time, on the occasion of his 104th appearance for the club.

Among the substitutes, summer signing Chadi Riad appears in his first senior matchday squad in four months after recovering from a long-term injury.

Eddie Nketiah – absent against Bournemouth – is also among Oliver Glasner’s options from the bench.

New Southampton manager Ivan Jurić makes three changes for his second match in charge, with James Bree, Tyler Dibling and Joe Aribo all coming into the side.

Yukinari Sugawara, Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu all make way.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Devenny, Doucouré, Schlupp, Kamada, Nketiah.

Southampton: Ramsdale (GK), Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Fernandes, Bree, Dibling, Aribo, Armstrong, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy (GK), Manning, Lallana, Sugawara, Archer, Sulemana, Taylor, Ugochukwu, Bella-Kotchap