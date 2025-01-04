Will Hughes, who captained Palace last time out against Southampton is ruled out with a foot injury picked up in that game, as revealed by Oliver Glasner in Friday's pre-match press conference.

That means Cheick Doucoure comes into the midfield to partner Jefferson Lerma. The other change is also enforced, with Trevoh Chalobah unavailable against his parent club. But Marc Guehi returns to the Eagles defence, having missed the win over the Saints through suspension.

The other nine players who started the Eagles final game of 2024 all retain their place.

As for substitutes, summer signing Chadi Riad is once again among Oliver Glasner’s options from the bench, while forward Asher Agbinone is back in the matchday squad for the first time since Boxing Day.

Chelsea make six changes from the side that were beaten at Ipswich Town on Monday night. This includes the likes of Robert Sanchez, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Malo Gusto returning to Enzo Maresca's starting XI - as well as a full Premier League debut for young defender Josh Acheampong.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Devenny, Schlupp, Agbinone, Kamada, Nketiah.

Chelsea: Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen (GK), Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, James, Madueke, Felix, Nkunku, Guiu.