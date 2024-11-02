Henderson returns in goal to replace Matt Turner, who made his Palace debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa in midweek.

Kamada – the match-winner off the bench on that occasion – and Sarr come in for injured duo Adam Wharton and Ebere Eze respectively.

In total, it marks three changes from team which started at Villa Park in midweek, or two from the side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur last time out in the Premier League.

On the bench, there are numerous potential Palace debutants today, with Academy products Caleb Kporha, Justin Devenny and Franco Umeh among those youngsters spoken about highly by Glasner ahead of Saturday’s match.

For Wolves, Gary O’Neil makes one change from the team which started in the 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last week, with Pablo Sarabia replacing Mario Lemina.

Wolves: Sa (GK), Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bentley (GK), Doherty, Pond, Andre, Lemina, Bellegarde, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kamada, Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Doucouré, Devenny, Umeh, Schlupp, Agbinone.