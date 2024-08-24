Following a narrow opening-day defeat away at Brentford, the Eagles host West Ham United in their first home game of 2024/25 on Saturday afternoon.

The Selhurst Park faithful made their voices heard at the tail end of last season, with Palace winning their last four home Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 16-2 – a run which included a 5-2 win over West Ham in April.

Asked by Premier League Productions for his message to supporters, Mitchell replied: “I would say be like how they normally are: just loud, and cheerful.

“That helps us. It spurs us on to win games. They saw that last season – when they were behind us we were firing on all cylinders. They’re the 12th man, like everyone says. It's a big plus to be at home in a London derby and play in front of them.

“You want to play at home every time if you could. It's definitely a plus to play at home in a London derby, to hopefully kickstart our season and get three points.

“We know it's going to be difficult. West Ham have brought in so many good players. We know it's going to be difficult, but if we play our game then hopefully we can get a good result.”