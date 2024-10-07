A busy month saw Oliver Glasner’s Eagles battle back to secure a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as well as points against Leicester City and Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Palace also made it through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in six seasons with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Now, it’s time to vote for your September Player of the Month – sponsored by NET88 – from the five contenders in the poll below.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.