The Eagles played seven times in little under four weeks, putting in some outstanding performances and recording some unforgettable results.

Having began December with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ipswich, Oliver Glasner's team followed it up with a 2-2 draw against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Then – in a match certain to be savoured for years to come – Palace put Brighton & Hove Albion to the sword, with a 3-1 win at Amex Stadium.

Defeat did follow in a cup-and-league double header with Arsenal, but Palace fought back to draw at in-form Bournemouth on Boxing Day, before finishing the year on a high with a well-earned 2-1 win over Southampton.

Now, it's time to choose your December Player of the Month – sponsored by NET88 – from the five contenders in the poll below.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.